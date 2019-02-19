Mahama Is Not Responsible – NPP

Former President John Mahama

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the decision of former President John Mahama to peddle falsehoods to the diplomatic community over the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings incident.

According to the NPP, instead of approaching the police service over the incident, he rather decided to go to the international community.

Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah told journalists on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, that “the former president has lied to the diplomatic community and ought to be condemned.”

He warned Mr. Mahama and his National Democratic Congress that to desist from the violence propaganda.

According to him, if the NDC persists with the violence propaganda, it will be left behind.

He said the NPP was different from the NDC when it comes to violence, noting that the ruling party was concerned about improving the lives of Ghanaians rather than inflicting violence on innocent citizens.

He stated that Ghana deserves a responsible opposition which will be part of Justice Emile Short’s Commission to find lasting solution to political violence.

Rather, he said, the former president is seeking to escalate the situation.

BY Melvin Tarlue