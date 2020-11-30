Kumasi Technical University Predicts Massive Win For NPP

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has predicted a massive victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7, 2020 elections.

Ghana will be going to the polls on December 7 to elect a new President and some 275 Members of Parliament (MPs).

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo is seeking a re-election, with his main contender, former President John Mahama, hoping for a comeback to the Presidency.

But KsTU Centre for Social Science Research (CSSR) in its latest survey report say the odds of winning highly favors the ruling NPP and President Akufo-Addo.

According to the report, NPP will win the December 7 polls by 56.6 percent.

However, it said the NDC will get only 33.8 percent of valid votes to be cast.

The University of Ghana’s Political Science Department has already predicted a defeat for the NDC.

The KsTU report said that “Bono East and Greater Accra are still up for grasp by any of the two main political parties who works extra hard.”

Issues

The survey looked at Free SHS, Roads, Planting for food and jobs, corruption, Electricity, unemployment and health.

The report revealed that “the NDC are most likely to win 7 regions; Northern, Oti, Savanah, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Western North.”

It said “The NPP are also most likely to win 7 regions; Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East Western regions.”

“The remaining 2 regions; Bono East and Greater Accra are still up for grasp by any of the two main political parties who works extra hard.”

“Overall, the NPP is most likely to secure a one touch victory with a minimum of 51.4% (+0.9) with the NDC coming second with a maximum of 47.1%(-0.1)”, it said.

By Melvin Tarlue