Kumawu By-Election: Counting Underway

Counting is currently underway in Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region in a by-election to vote for a new Member of Parliament for the area.

Voting has come to a close over one hour ago in the quest to choose new lawmaker today. This development is as a result of the death of the lawmaker of the area, Phillip Basoah who died in March.

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

The NPP candidate appears to have taken commanding lead in the polls supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare met leaders of the two main political parties ahead of the elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday encouraged voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama was making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

Vice President Bawumia, has also admonished New Patriotic Party supporters to turn out in their numbers on Tuesday, May 23, to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

*PROVISIONAL RESULTS*

Papase number 2

Ernest Anim – 149

Kwasi Amankwaa – 23

Kwaku Duah – 107

Kwaku Dua – 0

Kumawu Methodist A

Ernest Anim – 150

Kwasi Amankwaa – 17

Kwaku Duah – 23

Kwaku Dua – 0

Methodist B

Ernest Anim – 131

Kwasi Amankwaah – 17

Kwaku Duah – 17

Sekyere Pentecost A.

Ernest Ayim = 850

NDC = 30

Kwaku Duah Snr = 54

Kwaku Duah jnr = 3

Dadiase Cocoshed

NPP- 283

NDC-25

IND- 30

IND-2

Presby prim school 1–Banko

Npp -174

NDC – 4

KWAKU DUAH 1— 22

KWAKU DUAH 2— 0

Rejected Ballot-1

Saviour Mission Abotanso

1-NPP – 109

2-NDC- 71

3-IND- 2

4-IND- 1

Yaadwaase POLL STN

Npp: 144

Ndc:16

KD1:60

KD2:1

Polling station 1: Sekyere L/A JHS Sekyere Mission.

NPP – 252

NDC – 122

Independent 1 – 8

Independent 2 – 0

Rejected – 2

LA JHS Sekyere Mission B

NPP – 252

NDC – 122

IND (1) – 8

IND (2) – 0

Rejected – 2

NKWANTA AME ZION

NPP 216

NDC 73

KD 1 27

KD2. 1

By Vincent Kubi