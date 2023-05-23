HalfEye Launches ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’

HalfEye Multimedia, a renowned entertainment company, has officially launched the much anticipated ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, which is dedicated to celebrating the legendary Pat Thomas and Ghanaian highlife music, is slated for August 4 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ aims to honour his remarkable achievements and recognise the numerous highlife legends that the country has produced, both past and present.

The event promises to be a captivating evening of music, nostalgia, and appreciation for this unique and cherished musical style.

The launch was chaired by Dr. FioCommey, Director of Policy, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Commission on Culture.

Dr.Commey applauded the organisers for the initiative and called on corporate Ghana to support the initiative.

Speaking at the launch, the President of HalfEye Multimedia, Peter Kwabena Adu-Adjei, revealed an inspiring plan for the event’s proceeds.

“Pat Thomas over the years has sang mostly in the Fante Language, hence many of his fans and Ghanaians at large believe he hails from the Western and Coastal plains but in actual fact he hails from Agona in the Ashanti Region,” he said.

According to him, funds generated from the ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ will be invested in the development of a musical school in Agona, and named after the legend as the Pat Thomas’s School of Music and Arts.

“This initiative aims to provide aspiring musicians with a platform to learn and nurture their talents, ensuring the preservation and continuation of the rich Highlife heritage for future generations,” he added.

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons said, “Pat Thomas made Highlife music very popular in the States and Canada.”

He also revealed plans of the union in putting together a museum that will honour the works of Ghanaian highlife legends including Pat Thomas, the Golden Voice of Africa.

The Executive Director of National Folklore Board (NFB), Bernice Dei-Kumah, congratulated the organisers and informed the audience of steps being taken by NFB for the enlistment of Highlife and Kente by UNESCO as part of the World’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Several dignitaries and personalities from the music industry were present at the launch including MikkiOseiBerko, who served as the MC, and the President of the Ghana Culture Forum, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong.