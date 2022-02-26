Kumawu NPP Boils Party Secretary Beaten

TENSION IS reported to be at boiling point in the NPP Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, currently.

This comes after some muscularly-built men, also known as ‘Machomen’, violently attacked the NPP office in the area.

Without any provocation, the angry machomen stormed the party office in a ‘Rambo’ style on Wednesday morning.

The machomen then vandalised the party office, destroying items such as tables and chairs, among others.

The NPP goons, who were on a destruction spree, also destroyed the party signpost in front of the party office.

The incident attracted a lot of curious people, most of whom were NPP members in Kumawu, to the scene.

Cause Of Attack

The machomen, reports said, vandalised the party office because of what they described as open bias in the party.

They complained that some party members were denied party forms to contest in the NPP polling station elections.

Also, the machomen alleged that only the favourites of the party leaders in Kumawu were presented the party forms.

They therefore decided to take the law into their own hands by vandalising the party office in order to display their fury.

Assault Incident

Reports reaching the DAILY GUIDE indicated that one Adu Johnson, an NPP polling station secretary, was assaulted.

The machomen suspected Johnson of being biased in the forms distribution, hence their decision to manhandle him.

Meanwhile, some NPP constituency executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, condemned the actions of the party goons.

They said party people that felt cheated in the distribution of polling station forms, should never resort to violence.

According to them, the NPP has rules governing it so any aggrieved party member should use the right channel.

In a related development, no arrest had been made yet as at the time this report was being filed on Friday afternoon.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi