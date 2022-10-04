Kunle Afolayan Frowns At Nigerian Oscars Committee For Rejecting His Movie

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker has registered his displeasure with his country’s Oscars selection committee for disqualifying his newly released movie, ‘Anikulapo’ from the nomination list of the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars.

In a social media announcement, the director cum producer said he is disappointed in the committee.

“I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world has decided to tag ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars. Will keep doing my own thing,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite the global reception that Anikulapo has received since its release, the Academy Awards does not deem it worthy to make its nomination list.

Last month, Nigeria’s Oscar Selection Committee announced they had received three Yoruba-language submissions: Aníkúlápó, Elesin Oba, ‘The King’s Horseman’ and King of Thieves.

The Dailypost has reported that the selection committee ruled that the movies would not enter the competition as a majority of members voted that all three films were “non-eligible.”

Afolayan had partnered with Netflix, and the movie was produced and shot by Jonathan Kovel at the recently launched KAP resort in a village in Oyo State. But hopes that it will make it to the Oscars did not materialise.

Oscars are the Academy Awards for artistic and technical merit for the American and international film industry.

The award is regarded as the most prestigious and significant achievement in the entertainment industry worldwide.

The news about the rejection has since upset many Nigerians, reports claim.