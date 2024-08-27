Kurt Addresses GFA Congress Today

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, is expected to address the 30th Ordinary Session of Congress of the GFA today.

The GFA President is expected to provide an update on strategic initiatives being implemented, and new ideas are expected to be discussed and affirmed for execution during the main convocation today.

He will discuss, among others, strategic elements of phase two of the GFA’s agenda of fixing the fundamentals of Ghana football whilst consolidating gains made since the last congress held on July 10, 2023, in Kumasi.

The 30th Ordinary two-day Congress of the GFA comprises an extended programme of events for delegates.

Yesterday’s activities were a combination of fun-filled games to be engaged in after group discussions on topical issues impacting Ghana football.

There was also a presentation, photo session, interviews, and sod cutting for the construction of a modern gymnasium and swimming pool.

Delegates will also visit areas of the refurbished accommodation facilities.

The GFA boss is scheduled to also participate in the special fun games lined up.