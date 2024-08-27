‘Mbappé Goals Will Come

Kylian Mbappé and Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti said he is not concerned about Kylian Mbappé’s goal scoring after their forward failed to find the net for a second LaLiga game in a row.

Mbappé joined Madrid on a five-year contract this summer, and opened his account for the club in their UEFA Super Cup win against Atalanta earlier this month.

However, the LaLiga champions’ 3-0 victory at the Bernabéu against Real Valladolid on Sunday saw Mbappé substituted after 86 minutes, after his second league game without scoring.

“It makes me very happy. I’ve started off at the Bernabéu winning the game and we got the three points,” Mbappé said to Real Madrid TV after the game.

“It was a great night. The fans were top. We wanted to win the first game [here]. It’s a dream playing in this stadium, but we have another game on Thursday and we want to win again.”

Midfielder Federico Valverde put Madrid ahead after half-time, and substitute Brahim Díaz added a second goal, before Mbappé’s replacement Endrick scored his first goal for the club in the 96th minute.

Speaking in his postmatch news conference, Ancelotti denied that Mbappé’s position at centre-forward — rather than starting off out wide — was limiting his ability to contribute to the team.

“No, I don’t think so at all,” Ancelotti said. “[Mbappé] is a spectacular forward, he’s very fast, he moves well without the ball.

“He had three chances. I think in that position he’ll score, as he’s always scored. I don’t think he has to play on the left or the right. He’ll score goals.”

Madrid’s win over Valladolid followed a 1-1 draw away at Real Mallorca on the opening weekend of the LaLiga season, as they look to defend their title.

The team are currently without midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, both injured, while defender Ferland Mendy was suspended against Valladolid.

Madrid will travel to Las Palmas on Thursday, before hosting Real Betis next weekend.