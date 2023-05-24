Kurt Extols Accra Lions, Matthäus Milestone

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has commended Accra Lions for achieving a significant milestone following the announcement of German football legend Lothar Matthäus as part of the ownership group of the club.

The 1991 FIFA Player of the Year joined forces with Ghanaian player Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver König to acquire a stake at the Accra-based side.

Speaking at the event, Kurt Okraku praised the club indicating that the presence of winners at the helm of affairs will reflect in the performances of the team and eventually breed success.

“We can see a vision unfolding. The partners Oliver König and Lothar Matthäus are winners, so the club will become winners. Essentially, Ghana football will become a winner.

“Accra Lions have an identity. They play the kind of football I want to watch. They have the right level of investment at every aspect of the club.

“The good environment we have created in Ghana football has enabled and encouraged people to invest in Ghana football.”

Accra Lions, after being founded in 2015, rose through the ranks and acquired top-flight status in 2021. They are currently enjoying their second season in the Ghana Premier League.

