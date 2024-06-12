Kurt Hails Fans For Massive Support

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, on behalf of the FA has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their massive support during Ghana’s game against their Central African Republic (CAR) counterparts.

On Monday, the Black Stars posted a 4-3 win over the Central African Republic in their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

Crystal Palace attacker, Jordan Ayew, struck early from the spot when the game had barely developed, but the Stars surrendered the lead with 1-2 before the break after the visitors took advantage of a defensive error.

Ayew recorded a brace after recess, recorded his name on the score sheet to go top of Group I with nine points, rendering Louis Mafouta’s treble for CAR useless.

The FA said on its website, “We would like to thank the Government, President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, our sponsors/partners and the National Sports Authority for their continuous support.”

He added, “The media was extremely vital as the undiluted coverage helped to secure the maximum points during Monday’s match, and for that, we are grateful.

“We also want to recognise the incredible support of the Kumasi fans, the students, and people from other parts of the country who thronged the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to support the Black Stars.

“The technical Team led by Otto Addo, the Thomas Partey-led playing body, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, the management of the Black Stars, and by extension the entire GFA are extremely grateful for the massive show of love and support to the team despite the match being played on a working day.

“Finally, we would like to assure Ghanaians that the team will continue to leave everything on the pitch by fighting for the points in our remaining matches to ensure our qualification to yet another FIFA World Cup.”

Ghana will return to action in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, when they face Chad and Madagascar.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum