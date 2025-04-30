Kurt Okraku Resigns As WAFU Zone B President After CAF Appointment

Kurt Edwin Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Okraku, has stepped down as President of WAFU Zone B following his appointment as 2nd Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In a statement, Mr. Okraku said the decision was necessary due to the increasing demands of his new CAF role and ongoing responsibilities at the GFA.

“After being given the honour to serve as your President over the last couple of years, it has become necessary that I step down from this role,” he said. “It has become clear to me that I would be unable to give my best to all three roles due to the huge workload.”

He announced that a transition process to appoint a new WAFU Zone B President will begin in the coming days, and expressed confidence in the region’s continued progress.

“I urge all of you to continue along this pathway, and we will continue to be successful,” he indicated, adding that “As I leave the role of being your President, let me assure you that I will always remain a true disciple of the Zone.”

Okraku also thanked WAFU staff for their support, especially in overseeing the move to a new headquarters, and pledged to remain a strong supporter of the Zone.

By Wletsu Ransford