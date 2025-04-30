Eddie Nketiah Open To Playing For Ghana At Senior Level

Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah has declared his openness to representing Ghana at the international level, ending years of speculation about his national team future.

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has been on the Ghana Football Association’s radar for some time. Although he featured for England across all youth levels and earned a senior call-up in 2023, the 25-year-old has yet to cement a regular spot under Thomas Tuchel.

Nketiah hinted at a shift in his international outlook, saying “When I was younger, representing England was an option after progressing through the youth system. But if Ghana invites me, then I’ll be there.”

Nketiah is enduring a difficult season at Crystal Palace, with just one goal and one assist in 25 appearances. However, his possible switch in allegiance could offer a fresh option for Ghana, as the Black Stars continue to search for consistent firepower up front.