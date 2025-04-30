Chelsea Target Summer Move For Aston Villa’s Rogers

Morgan Rogers

Chelsea are targeting a summer move for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, according to The Independent.

It is claimed Aston Villa do not want to sell the England international and view him as a star for the future.

But Villa reportedly face potential financial pressure this season if they do not qualify for the Champions League, given that their wage bill has been at over 90 per cent of revenue.

The report says Chelsea feel there may be an opportunity to do business with Villa over a deal for the 22-year-old as look to bolster their attack.

Rogers has been a star performer for Unai Emery’s side this season, having scored 14 goals in all competitions.

In November, Rogers signed a new Villa contract valid until 2030.