Cavaliers Sweep Heat With Historic 55-Point Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Miami Heat 138-83 to complete a 4-0 sweep in their first-round NBA playoff series, advancing to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 22 points, while De’Andre Hunter added 19, Ty Jerome 18, and Evan Mobley 17 in a dominant team performance. The 55-point margin is the fourth-largest in NBA playoff history and marks Miami’s worst-ever postseason defeat.

“We came out here with a goal… to keep our foot on their throat,” Mitchell said in a post-game interview with TNT.

Miami’s previous biggest playoff loss was 37 points, also set in this series. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted, “They just took it to another level. They left us behind these past two games.”

Cleveland now awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers series, with Indiana currently leading 3-1.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors edged the Houston Rockets 109-106 in San Francisco to take a 3-1 series lead.