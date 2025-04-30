Maximum Jazz To Host Int. Jazz Day Concert

Artistes billed for the event

The host of Maximum Jazz radio show, Yomi Sower, will be hosting an event today, Wednesday, April 30, at Oxford Street Hotel & Suites in Accra.

The event is aimed at commemorating this year’s edition of the International Jazz Day.

The radio show, hosted on Guide Radio 91.5 FM, took the initiative of bringing world-class jazz entertainment to the jazz community in Ghana for this year’s International Jazz Day celebrations.

Celebrating International Jazz Day in Ghana can foster the growth and expansion of jazz communities, promoting greater jazz appreciation nationwide, Yomi Sower insists.

Speaking in an interview on Maximum Jazz, the General Manager of Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, Mr. Tarek El Sinnary, expressed high hopes and confidence in the potential of jazz entertainment and his hotel’s support of the International Jazz Day Concert in Ghana.

He further explained that his hotel’s partnership with Maximum Jazz is essential since the hotel caters to an elite audience and provides luxury services. Incorporating jazz entertainment would enhance the upscale experience that the hotel offers to its clients, he stressed.

Mr. Tarek also added that he hoped his hotel’s brand would become Ghana’s number one jazz hub/ venue, as a continuation of its vision statement.

The celebration will also double as the radio show’s 13th anniversary, which explains their slogan, “Ghana’s No.1 Drive Time Jazz Radio Show.”

There will be performances from Nicholas Mettle (keyboards), Khali Sax (saxophone), Niyi (talking drummer), with the main performance from Yomi Sower (vocals, folk N’ jazz quartet).

Side attractions include: traditional dance group, social mixer, and networking sessions.