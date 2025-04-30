African Dance Rhythmz Dazzles Patrons

African Dance Rhythmz, a popular cultural troupe based at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, has dazzled patrons at the just-ended National Academy of Students Achievement Awards Ghana (NASAAG) which took place at the British Council, Accra.

Known as one of the front-runners in the field with its admirable Afro-centred technical and creative skills, the troupe played some traditional songs, dazzling patrons with an outstanding presentation of traditional music and dance, including an appropriate repertoire and rendition.

Started in 2013 by dancer Fofoo Attiso and currently led by multi-instrumentalist Enock Adjetey Adjei, the African Dance Rhythmz group always offers a thrilling repertoire of its own as well as carefully re-worked stuff by some prominent Ghanaian and African composers.

The cultural troupe are optimistic to capture the country with their performance, leveraging on a variety of programmes, including traditional festivals, awards events, weddings, product launches, birthday bashes, end-of-year corporate functions and more.