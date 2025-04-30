Stars Ready To Rock HoodTalk Music Festival

Stonebwoy

GHANA’S seasoned music icons, including Stonebwoy, Efya and Edem, are among some selected acts billed to perform at this year’s edition of the much-hyped concert dubbed “HoodTalk Music Festival” on May 9.

The musical concert, an initiative put together by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub, will be held at the Independence Square in Accra.

The music festival aims to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics to ensure that children’s health is made a priority.

Thousands of music fans including those from the diaspora such as the UK, Europe, US, and the Caribbean are expected to attend.

Destined to be a night full of glamour, the event will also feature an incredible lineup of homegrown veteran artistes. The event will be streamed live on all social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

BEATWAVES gathered that the HoodTalk Music Festival will bring together artistes who have made a huge impact on the Ghanaian music scene on one stage for non-stop live musical performances.

Along with Stonebwoy and other performers, Cina Soul, Efya, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Pat Thomas and Edem, among others, are all scheduled to perform.

In a show of their dedication and readiness, the artistes have been conducting rigorous rehearsals to perfect their voices and performances.

Looking at the lineup acts on the bill, HoodTalk Music Festival is going to be one of the biggest shows, if not the biggest to be staged in Ghana.

The event will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes billed to rock the stage, and music fans would be offered the rare opportunity to interact with the artistes during the show.

The show is expected to transcend age barriers by drawing in fans of all ages since all the artistes on the bill have a reputation for their ability to keep fans on their feet for hours.

The event has been tagged as a family fun day celebration which serves as a platform for over 50,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell the rich Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.

By George Clifford Owusu