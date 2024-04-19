Kurt Pushes For African Schools Tourney

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, is spearheading discussions with the African Schools Football Committee.

The discussion focuses on outlining a decisive agenda for the forthcoming tournament.

He has consequently commended the committee for their dedication and underscored the competition’s pivotal role in nurturing young talents across Africa.

The GFA president has also emphasised the need for proactive measures to enhance the tournament experience.

And to ensure the success of the tourney, Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante, has been tasked to collaborate with the committee to refine tournament regulations, emphasising transparency and efficiency.

The vice chairman of the committee unveiled plans for Regional Basic Schools Football Competitions, aiming to identify promising players for the GFA Elite Academy, thereby bolstering talent development.

Key figures such as Technical Director Professor Mintah and GFA Elite Academy Director Tetteh Zutah contributed expertise to the discussion.

Indications are that the stage is set for an exciting showcase of talent and sportsmanship in the forthcoming tournament which has received massive support from the hardworking GFA president.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum