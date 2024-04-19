‘Establish A Global Urban Resilience Fund’

The minister (3rd L) with dignitaries at the event

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, delivered a powerful message at the ECOSOC Youth Forum in New York, urging global leaders to take bold steps in tackling urban challenges.

With Ghana experiencing a rapid urbanisation rate, the minister emphasised the need for innovative solutions to combat issues like pollution and emissions.

He highlighted Ghana’s commitment to environmental sustainability through initiatives such as the National Climate Change and Green Jobs Policy.

One of Ghana’s key strategies is the use of interlocking brick technology in construction, which reduces emissions and supports local materials.

The Green Ghana Day initiative, which planted over 10 million seedlings in 2023, showcases the country’s dedication to greening urban landscapes.

He proposed three initiatives to empower youth in the fight against climate change: Global Urban Resilience Fund: Supporting youth-led projects for innovative urban solutions, International Youth Innovation Hubs: Providing mentorship and resources to all youth, especially underrepresented groups, and Worldwide Urban Greening Initiative: Integrating educational programmes and hands-on activities to engage youth in urban environmental efforts.

From The Sports Desk