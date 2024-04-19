Laryea Takes Over Black Starlets

Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, has taken over the head coaching duties of the Black Starlets.

His appointment, effective immediately as the new head coach of the Black Starlets, national U-17, was confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He succeeds Dreams FC’s head coach Abdul Karim Zito, having worked as his lieutenant since 2022.

The former Hearts of Oak winger will be assisted by ex-Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, who holds CAF License A and UEFA License B certificates. The latter worked with Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy and ProGen Football Club.

The team has been preparing ahead of the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Black Starlets are expected to travel to Russia for a U-17 invitational tournament later this month as part of preparations for the WAFU championship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum