Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

Armanda Glum of the Humanity Magazine presenting the award to Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has been honoured by the Humanity Award International for his outstanding contribution to the development of sports in Ghana.

The Humanity Award, an initiative of Humanity Magazine International, is routinely conferred on individuals who have distinguished themselves in public and private spheres of life.

Kwabena’s journalism skills are being celebrated as a pacesetter and beacon of hope for many young African Sports journalists in the area of sports commentary.

The CEO of Humanity Magazine International, Yahaya Alhassan, considers the head of the Ghana Institute of Engineers “as a light for our sports and deserves commendation for building the passion and excitement for our local leagues during his remarkable era as the voice of the good game.”

A citation accompanying the award which reads in part “in an era where there was no internet and search engines, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong was our sports news, we still can’t forget your sumptuous and beautiful voice during times of commentary, notwithstanding your contribution to social and political development of Ghana. Ghana profoundly appreciates you.”

He described the award as a performance-enhancing program to encourage others to emulate recipients from Africa.

From The Sports Desk P