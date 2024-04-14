Kwabena Boateng Wins NPP Ejisu Parliamentary Primary

In a hotly contested parliamentary primary held on Saturday, Kwabena Boateng emerged as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chosen candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

Boateng’s victory came after securing 394 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Helena Mensah, who obtained 302 votes. Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed behind with 229 votes.

Notably, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who had been hospitalized prior to the primary, struggled to gain support and received mere 35 votes. Despite his limited votes, Nyantakyi’s participation in the primary garnered attention due to his previous prominence in the sports arena.

The primary saw a total of 1081 delegates participating in the selection of the NPP’s candidate for the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency. This by-election was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

In the lead-up to the primary, campaign activities were intense as all nine aspirants vied for the opportunity to represent the NPP in the upcoming elections.

The aspirants tirelessly engaged with the party delegates, showcasing their policies and plans, in a bid to secure their votes.

Boateng’s victory cements his position as the NPP’s candidate for Ejisu Constituency, and he will now face off against candidates from other political parties in the December elections. The outcome of these elections will determine the new Member of Parliament for Ejisu and subsequently, the direction of the constituency.

By Vincent Kubi