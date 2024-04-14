Two Die In Tema Manhean, As Navy Officers Clash With Youth

The tranquil streets of Tema Manhean were shattered by a tragic clash that claimed the lives of two individuals amidst a heated confrontation between local youth and navy personnel.

The incident, which unfolded on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024, has left the community reeling in shock and sorrow.

According to reports, the altercation occurred during a street procession organized by the youth as part of this year’s Kplejoo festival. As the procession reached the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, tensions escalated between the exuberance youth and the naval ratings stationed at the site.

An unfortunate disagreement culminated in the reported vandalism of a Navy vehicle by some individuals within the procession.

The situation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation between the youth and the naval personnel, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives due to gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath of the clash, the deceased were transferred to the Tema General Hospital Mortuary for further processing.

Additionally, two individuals who sustained injuries in the altercation are currently receiving medical treatment at the same hospital.

The somber atmosphere that now envelops Tema Manhean serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the devastating consequences of escalated conflicts within communities. Authorities are expected to launch an immediate investigation into the incident to ascertain the events that led to the fatal clash and to ensure accountability where necessary.

By Vincent Kubi