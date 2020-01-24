Kwabena Kwabena, Becca For ‘The Love Experience’ Concert

Kwabena Kwabena

February ‒ the month of love ‒ is here and as usual, there will be various activities to mark the love celebration.

One of such activities is ‘The Love Experience’ concert established some years ago by Joy FM.

The concert would take place on February 14 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event forms part of activities lined up to entertain Ghanaians during the Valentine’s Day celebration, which is aimed at celebrating love in a unique way.

Kwabena Kwabena and Becca, who have been named the headline artistes for event, would thrill fans with their various love songs.

Patrons would be offered the rare opportunity to not only interact with the artistes during the show but also request songs of their choice to be performed by the artistes on stage at the event.

In addition, ‘The Love Experience’ would have the special love hunt and the ‘knowing me, knowing you’ segments as part of the highlights.

The biggest highlight is having patrons spend the night at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel and wake up to a beautiful breakfast while enjoying sunrise on the beach.

The rate is a cool GH¢2,000 for the full package (bed and breakfast inclusive) and GH¢700 for the concert night with food and drinks.