Osabarima Royal Awards Launched

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II

The maiden edition of the Osabarima Royal Awards, an initiative of the Oguaa Traditional Council, has been launched in Cape Coast.

The awards ceremony, which is scheduled for April this year, is being organised to honour and appreciate excellent businesses, institutions and personalities who have contributed immensely to the development of Cape Coast.

It has 14 categories which include entertainment and fashion, media, banking and finance, general business, education, health, tourism, among others.

The awards scheme is open to only individuals residing and working in Cape Coast or who are indigenes of the town.

Nomination for the awards commenced right after the launch and would close on February 28, 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, expressed delight about the initiative and said it would go a long way to whip up enthusiasm and propel prospective and upcoming businesses to deliver quality services to the people.

He said the awards would mark the beginning of a bigger move by the Oguaa Traditional Council and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) towards changing the face of Cape Coast into a modern city with several opportunities for its people.

He mentioned that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Oguaa Traditional Council, CCMA and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to kick-start the project.

The Omanhene, however, called on all, including corporate entities businesses and institutions that have Cape Coast at heart to support the awards scheme.

On his part, the General Manager of the Royal Ridge Hotel, Mr. Samuel Aduama, who is also a board member of the awards scheme, explained that winners would be decided by 20 per cent of public votes and 80 per cent by the board.

At the launch, the 11-member board put in place to oversee the successful organisation of the awards ceremony was introduced.