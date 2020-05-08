Kwadaso Municipal Donates To Traders

Agyenim Boateng Richmond presenting a face mask to

THE KWADASO Municipality in the Ashanti Region donated 6,500 pieces of washable homemade face masks to some traders in the municipality on Tuesday.

This charitable gesture formed parts of the assembly’s efforts to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the area, considering the vulnerability of the beneficiaries to contract the virus.

The masks were distributed among traders drawn from Edwenase, Nsima, Nwamase, Ohwimase, Asuoyeboah, Kwadaso (Main), Kwadaso Onion Market, Kwadaso Bolakeseam, and Sofoline Bus Terminal.

Making the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Richmond Agyenim Boateng, said the assembly was poised to do what they could to promote safety among traders and the residents at large in the municipality to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Part of the assembly’s share of the Common Fund was used to make the masks, with support from the tailors association in the municipality. The MCE commended the tailors for their support in the fight against Covid-19.



According to the MCE, the wearing of face masks in public was made compulsory days after the lifting of the lockdown by President Akufo-Addo, adding that there was, therefore, the need to encourage the traders to wear masks at all times.

“If you cover your nose and mouth, it does have a significant impact on defeating the spread of the disease,” he pointed out. Persons without face masks at the markets, he said, would be prevented from accessing the markets by the taskforce, and no one would find any excuses to give.

Mr. Boateng advised the leadership of the traders to educate their members to strictly adhere to the directives on social distancing and other protocols to curb the spread of the disease.

Besides, he admonished them to regularly wash their hands with soap under running water or clean them with alcohol-based hand sanitizers before wearing the masks.

Receiving the items on behalf of the traders, Nana Yaa Pokuaa, a trader, expressed her appreciation to the assembly for the kind gesture. She said the donation would go a long way to help the traders deal with the spread of the virus in the municipality.

