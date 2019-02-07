Kwafokrom-Apedwa Junction Dual Carriage Project Kicks Off

The contractors working at the site

The China International Water and Electric Corporation (CWE) has begun the construction of the second lane of the 32-kilometre Kwafokrom-Apedwa Junction section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The construction, which began last month, is expected to dualise the road.

The Minister for Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, cut the sod in October last year at Suhum New Station for the commencement of the GH¢333 million project.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and residents of Suhum, Mr. Amoako-Atta pointed out that the Accra-Kumasi dual carriageway was scheduled to be completed within 36 months after former President Agyekum Kufuor cut the sod in 2008; however, the project is yet to be completed.

The minister reiterated the resolve of President Akufo-Addo to carry out massive road projects before the end of his first term in office.

According to him, the initial programme at the ministry was that after the completion of the Accra–Kumasi dual carriageway, it would be extended to Paga in the Upper East Region and President Akufo-Addo is determined to make that happen.

He said the Accra-Kumasi-Paga Highway is one of the priorities of the President since its completion would enhance the economic development of the country.

He also said that the Accra-Tema-Aflao Highway and the Accra-Takoradi-Elubo Highway, which are expected to be dualised, are also dear to the President’s heart.

The minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West, advised the contractors to uphold safety measures so that there would be no casualties in the course of the construction.

Meanwhile, Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum Constituency, under whose jurisdiction the project is taking place, has commended the government for its determination to complete the project after 10 years of sod-cutting.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum