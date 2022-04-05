Kwahumanhene Invites Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been invited to grace the launching of ‘Kwahu State Book’.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahu Paramount Chief, has personally invited Otumfuo to the programme.

A powerful delegation of the Kwahu Paramount Chief said the colourful event would take place on April 16, 2022.

The delegation informed Otumfuo that there would be a grand durbar to mark the occasion.

The invitation was handed to the Asantehene during an Awukudae Festival at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Kwahuhene’s delegation, which included linguists and elders, said “we are looking forward to hosting Otumfuo.”

The book launch will take place during the Easter festivities.

The delegation also disclosed that Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong recently visited Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi