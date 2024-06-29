Kwaku Kwarteng Heads Parliament Economy Committee

Kwaku Kwarteng

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, has been appointed to chair Parliament’s newly formed Economy Committee.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, disclosed this in the House yesterday, stating that the O buasi West MP is capable of confronting the opposition on economic issues.

According to him, Mr. Kwarteng will also function as the Majority’s spokesperson on the economy, while pushing the Minority bench to do the same.

“And so, we are challenging you to come up with your spokesperson on the economy. You have not said so officially, but we are going to make sure we have a spokesperson on the economy to challenge your Adongo. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng is going to face him directly on the economy,” he posited.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, pointed out that even though the Economy Committee is new, it will be one of the most significant committees in the House.

“I am letting them know some of the proactive steps we have taken on this side of the House to throw a serious challenge that, it is not just about governance. We have a new Economy Committee and it is going to be the most important Committee in this House,” he stressed.

Mr. Kwarteng holds a Master of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management (Macroeconomics) from the University of Ghana.

He served as the Government of Ghana spokesperson on finance from 2006 to 2009 in the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Until his appointment, Mr. Kwarteng was the Chairman of the Finance Committee, a position he has held since 2021.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House