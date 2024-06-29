GNPC Supports Premix Fuel Explosion Victims

Dominic Eduah

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has extended support to the victims of the fire incident that occurred at Ngyiresia, in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the Western Region.

It would be recalled that on May 18, 2024, there was a premix fuel explosion in the fishing community which claimed about five lives and injured about 13 others.

As part of efforts to support the family of the deceased persons as well as the injured persons, GNPC has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to the Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director, GNPC Foundation said it was heartbreaking to hear about the incident, and empathised with the affected individuals and their families.

He revealed that the main aim of GNPC, constitutionally, is to ensure that the company’s activities have profound impacts on the lives of Ghanaians, hence the decision to support the victims.

He disclosed that the donation was in response to a request by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Joe Ghartey.

He was hopeful that the amount donated would go a long way to assuage some of the financial challenges of the victims.

Mr. Eduah cautioned fishermen to always observe safety precautions in handling premix fuel.

This, he said, will help prevent fire outbreaks resulting from improper handling of the product.

Mr. Joe Ghartey was grateful to GNPC for the immense support, and added that victims of such incidents need lots of financial support.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V also praised GNPC for its commitment to the well-being of the people and the fisherfolks in the Essikado-Ketan area.

He said, “Even though GNPC’s support is to benefit all Ghanaians, I wish that those of us in the region will benefit the more.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi