Kwaku Ofosu- Asare Mourns With Kufuor

October 13, 2023

Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

 

The Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 Africa Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, joined sympathisers and well-wishers at the one-week observance of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare shared that the late Theresa Kufuor was a good mother who listened to all sides of stories before passing judgment.

During the one-week observance on Wednesday, October 11, several high-profile dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, family and friends attended the solemn ceremony.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President J.A. Kufuor, died aged 86 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

 BY Daniel Bampoe

 

