Kwame Pianim Endorses Bawumia For President

Renowned economist and elder statesman, Kwame Pianim, is advocating for Ghanaian electorate to choose the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as president in the upcoming December 7 elections over the National Democratic Congress’s John Dramani Mahama.

Pianim foresees a transformative trajectory for Ghana’s development if Vice President Bawumia is elected as president.

Appearing as an advisor on Bawumia’s campaign team, he emphasized the potential impact of elevating Bawumia to lead the country.

In an interview with Joy News, Pianim emphasized that former President Mahama had already served his term, suggesting that the electorate should consider a fresh perspective with Bawumia.

“Mahama has been a president, Bawumia hasn’t so why don’t we give him the chance so we see what he can do?” he questioned.

Regarding recent speculation about Dr Bawumia distancing himself from the Akufo-Addo-led administration through his ‘Bold Solution’ for the future speech, Pianim dismissed such claims as ‘unfortunate’.

He clarified that the Vice President’s role is to support the President in decision-making, rather than act independently.

Pianim highlighted that every citizen offers advice to the President, but the Vice President’s duties are limited to supporting the President’s decisions. “Whatever the president decides, that is what you will do, so let’s give Bawumia the benefit of the doubt. Let’s give him an opportunity and see,”

Kwame Pianim advocates for trust and an opportunity for Bawumia to showcase his capabilities if elected.

The endorsement from Kwame Pianim adds an influential voice to the discourse leading to the December elections, amplifying the conversation around leadership choices and Ghana’s future trajectory under potential presidents.

By Vincent Kubi