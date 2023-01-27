Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono ‘Fight’ Over Sarkodie

Rappers Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono have allegedly fired shots at each other over claims that the latter latest single is an attack on fellow rapper Sarkodie.

Pono released his single, Yard on January 25. Many music lovers and social media users have since described the song as a diss to Sarkodie.

Pono hasn’t mentioned anyone’s name in the song but it’s lyrics have given many people, the reason to think that it is Sarkodie he was referring to.

Pono hasn’t deny or confirm speculations about the song while Sarkodie on the other hand has also been quiet.

On Friday a tweet by Kwaw Kwese voicing out his frustration with an artiste producing a diss song to somebody who is way bigger than him has generated a lot of interest on social media.

He didn’t mention name but as usual social media users alleged he was referring to Yaa Pono.

“If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a rebuttal to Kwaw Kese’s alleged tweet, Yaa Pono however admonished Kwaw to respond to him in a song if he wants to battle.

“Put whatever u wanna say on a beat, I respond to tune not speeches,” Pono also tweeted.

By Francis Addo