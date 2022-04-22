Kwesi Arthur Out With Son Of Jacob Album

Kwesi Arthur and others at the ceremony

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur has early Friday released his much-anticipated Son of Jacob album.

This was after Thursday night’s album-listening session at the One Airport Square in Accra, attended by showbiz personalities such as King Promise, Mzvee, Kofi Mole, Ova-Wise, Efia Odo and a host of others.

The album had been in the works for almost three years until Kwesi announced it earlier this month.

The 15-track album features the rapper’s works with other artistes such as Adekunle Gold, NSG, and Bigg Homie Flee among others.

Already-released singles such as ‘Baajo’ ft. Joeboy, ‘Winning’ ft. Vic Mensa and ‘Celebrate’ ft. Teni are among the songs on the album.

The album is currently out for streaming on major world music platforms including Apple Music.

Son Of Jacobs is a reference to God’s mercies, Jacob’s 12 sons, the tribulations and victory of Joseph who is embodied in the protagonist– Kwesi in this instance.

Creator of the album’s cover, Koby Martin explained the rationale behind the work and the process in the ecosystem that led to the creation of this doorway to the album.

“We’re seeing those different phases of life through Kwesi’s eyes or through these individuals. Everyone can relate to what is going on on the cover.”

Among producers who worked on songs on the album are Yung D3mz, MOGBeatz, RayF, Juiczxxx, Team Salut, 4Play, Uche B and Boye ‘The Genius’.