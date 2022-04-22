Losing Your Child Is Painful- Mahama Consoles Dag Heward-Mills Over Son’s Death

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended his sympathies to the family of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), following the death of his first son.

The gospel’s preacher son, Dr. David Heward-Mills died in the United States after a short illness on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the age of 31.

He described the passing as painful experience while sharing in the pain of the bereaved family.

Mr. Mahama shared on his Facebook wall that “I visited the Heward-Mills family on Thursday evening to express my condolences to Bishop Dag and the family on the loss of their son, Dr. David Heward-Mills.

“Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family and the church’s loss is our loss. We all feel the deep pain.

“I also expressed the condolences of my wife, Lordina, and the National Democratic Congress to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches.”

The former president was accompanied by some Executives of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

David before his death, worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

By Vincent Kubi