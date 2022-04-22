Birthday Girl Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank

A five-year old girl fell into a septic tank on Thursday and died at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on her birthday.

The body of Akyia Obeng has since been removed from the septic tank (popularly known as manhole) on Thursday April 21, 2022.

After four hours of searching for the girl by her family and neighbours, a search party found the body floating in the septic tank, which was partly covered with wood.

Three square openings on the top of the septic tank had been covered with Wawa boards some of them were found broken and when the search party looked through that opening the body was found.

It is suspected that the little girl was playing around the septic tank when she ac9cidentally stepped on that wooden board and it gave way.

According to the uncle of the deceased, Yaw Kitoa who spoke on a Kumasi based Silver FM, his nephew celebrated her birthday yesterday, April 21, 2022.

He said the saddest and unfortunate thing is she died on the same day at about 10am.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the uncle revealed that, the young girl together with her elder brother were playing around the wretched Septic.

According to him, they went and stood on the weak wooden slabs on the manhole when the side of the wood in which the deceased stood, broke, leading to her falling into the pit.

“By the time we reached there, she had already drown into faeces. Magots all over her nostrils, mouth, ear and other holes on the body”, Yaw Kitoa added during the interview monitored by Filasconews.com.

The body has sine been removed from the pit and buried.

By Vincent Kubi