Kwesimintsim MP Lights Up Constituency

The bulbs being distributed

The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, is leaving no stone unturned to help prevent criminal activities in the constituency.

As part of the initiative, Dr. Armah has presented 130 street lights and 2,300 household bulbs to the various resident associations in his constituency.

Each of the associations received five street lights and 100 household bulbs.

The MP said the move is part of a sustained and concerted effort in dealing with the activities of criminals.

About a year ago, Dr. Armah commenced the Kwesimintsim “Light Up Our Streets” campaign, where he distributed about 600 street bulbs to all the nine electoral areas in the constituency.

He explained that efforts like lightening up various corners and especially streets and alleyways in the area will go a long way to eliminate incidents of petty theft and mugging.

The MP noted that as part of his – ‘Light up our streets’ campaign, he has made similar presentations to individuals and other communities.

The rest include Assembly Members, churches, and some identifiable groups which brings the total number of bulbs distributed to almost 1000.

He was very optimistic that the bulbs would help improve security and brighten up every corner of the constituency.

The beneficial residents narrated how some of them fell victim to mugging due to the absence of street lights and were confident such incidents will be minimized, if not eradicated when the street lights are fixed.

They, therefore, commended the MP for the initiative.

