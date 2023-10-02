Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Rubbishes Tribal Politics Allegations

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The office of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has responded to wild allegations of playing tribal cards.

The office refuted the claims of playing “tribal and religious politics” in campaign to elect Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This follows allegations by MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong accusing the Leader of Government Business and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of flying the tribal kite including hijacking the party.

However, the Office of the Majority Leader in a statement issued Monday October 2, 2023, copied DGN Online, emphasized that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s character trait of truthfulness, pragmatism, and realism will not allow him to dabble into dirty politics.

The response also clarifies that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did not condone any attempts to “hijack the party” or collapse it. The response further highlights the peaceful and lamb-like nature of Bawumia, with no records of intimidation or coercion.

The Majority Leader calls for unity within the party during the Presidential campaign.

Read the full statement below:

RE: KYEI-MENSAH-BONSU IS ENGAGED IN TRIBAL AND RELIGIOUS POLITICS.

The attention of the office of the MP for Suame and the Majority Leader has been drawn to a spirited attack on the person of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Leader of Government Business and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, mounted by Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Honourable MP for Assin North and who is one of the remaining four Presidential hopefuls for the NPP. Mr Ohene Agyapong at his rally at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi asserted that the Majority Leader, whilst playing a lead role in the campaign to elect the Vice President, H.E. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumiah is resorting to “tribal and religious politics”.

The office of the Majority Leader responds as follows:

1) That nothing can be farther away from the truth as the statement made by the MP for Assin North relating to the conduct of Hon Osei KyeiMensah-Bonsu indicated.

2) The character trait of Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is truthfulness, pragmatism and realism and these have always guided and guarded his statements, discussions and conversations. His discourses are wellreasoned; not philippic, in other words, not statements that bitterly attack other persons; or petulant, that is, ill-tempered or peevish; or populist.

3) Also, the Majority Leader has not condoned or connived with anybody to “hijack the party”. On the other hand, he, together with others at the National Executive Committee and National Council, stood firmly and thwarted attempts by some of the presidential hopefuls to set aside clearly stated, unambiguous provisions of the NPP Constitution. If that amounts to “hijacking” or “intimidation” or “collapsing the party”, in the opinion of Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, then it can only be described as unfortunate.

4) Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah, the Vice President, is not known for bellicosity, belligerence or hot-headedness. He does not spew vitriol. He is well focused. On his rounds he has never attacked any of the contestants. He speaks to his own track-record in the party, his experience and his vision to reposition the party and the economy. He does not issue and has not issued any threats to anybody, including, in particular, any officer of the party at any level. Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah is a lamb who has exhibited long-suffering and preaches peace. It is for these traits that people like Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as well as the over 130 Members of Parliament have aligned with him. Notwithstanding, if Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong, the Honourable Member for Assin North, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior and a Presidential hopeful for the NPP has any mustardseed evidence of “intimidation or coercion’, or “party-collapsing adventures” on the part of Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah, or “any tribal or religious politics” on the part of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Honourable Majority Leader, let him (Mr Ohene Agyapong) bring the pieces out for redress in the supreme interest of the party.

5) The Majority Leader is very much aware of the fragility of the NPP Majority Caucus in Parliament and that is why he is very circumspect in his response to naked and blatant attacks.

In this regard, the Leader has always been mindful of his language and, accordingly, he entreats all in the NPP family to recognise that the endeavour to select a Presidential Candidate (not merely a Flagbearer) is a family contest and not a do-or-die battle. Pursuant to that, the Majority Leader strongly insists nothing should be done or encouraged that has the potential to impede or forestall unity within the rank and file of the party, after November 4, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi