EC Rejects Extending 2023 Voter Registration

In a press release issued earlier today, the Electoral Commission (EC) says the 2023 Voters Registration Exercise will not be extended.

The exercise which began on the 12th of September, 2023, has officially endef at 5pm today, Monday, the 2nd of October, 2023.

This announcement was expected to result in a last-minute rush by eligible voters who are yet to register.

There are fears that some eligible might have not been captured.

However, the Commission has assured the General Public that arrangements have been made to cater for such individuals.

In the statement, the Commission confirmed that only eligible applicants who were in the queue on or before 5pm today, Monday, the 2nd of October, 2023, will be registered tomorrow, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023.

The Commission emphasized that this offer is only extended to individuals who are yet to register and are in the queue before 5pm; it does not cover those who come after the stipulated time.

The Electoral Commission also used the opportunity to thank the General Public for their cooperation and support in making the 21-day Voters Registration Exercise a success.

The statement was signed by Michael Boadu, Ag. Head of Public Affairs of the EC.

As we inch closer to the 2024 General Elections, it is imperative that eligible citizens who are yet to register take advantage of the remaining hours to get their voters’ ID cards.

The Electoral Commission has made it clear that there will be no further extension of the exercise.

By Vincent Kubi