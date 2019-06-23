Lady ‘Killed’ In Manya Krobo

A 20-year-old lady identified as Sandra has allegedly been murdered and dumped in a gutter at Agormanor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The lifeless body of the young lady believed to be a native of the area was found half-naked.

Exactly a week today, a certain man suspected to be a thief was lynched and also dumped in a gutter at the same area.

It is unclear what led to the lady’s death but residents suspect a foul play.

Meanwhile, the Odumase Police have picked her body and deposited it at the Atua Government Hospital mortuary.

BY Daniel Bampoe