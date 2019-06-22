Nana, Bawumia, Others Bid C.K. Tedam Farewell

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have attended the State Burial of the late Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Council of Elders, Clement Kubindiwor (C.K.) Tedam.

Some top executives of the NPP including its National Chairman, Freddie Blay, National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Mafo, among others, have also attended the burial of the late statesman.

The burial was held at the Paga primary school park, Upper East Region, on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Mr. Tedam passed on at age 94 on April 26, 2019, in Accra.

He was a veteran politician and a founding member of the Northern Peoples Party, a former Member of Parliament and a former member of the Council of State.

Dr. Bawumia described him as “a rare specie of politician and statesman who dedicated his entire life to serve Ghana.”

The Vice President said “His honesty and integrity were his most important assets. He was a devoted Christian who lived a saintly life. He will be sorely missed. Fare thee well Hon. Clement Kubindiwor Tedam.”

BY Melvin Tarlue