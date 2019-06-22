Maternal Mortality High In Tuluwe

The Tuluwe-Wura , Rashid Bunyamso , chief of Tuluwe in the Savannah Region has lamented the high rate at which pregnant women die in the community due to the lack of a health facility.

According to him, there is no health facility and ambulance in the Tuluwe community to take care of pregnant women.

He lamented “pregnant women die here because there’s no clinic, ambulance and the road is very bad and so we are really suffering. imagine this modern Ghana and this community doesn’t have a modern facility for delivery.”

The closest health centre is located at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

That is miles away from the Tuluwe community.

Due to the situation, residents transport pregnant women on motorbikes through the deplorable road which is about 100km to the main junction towards the district capital, Buipe.

The Sustainable Development Goal 3 talks about reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100 000 births.

The Tuluwe-Wura appealed to government to address the situation.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, who is embarking on a familiarization tour of the region, assured the Chiefs and people of Tuluwe that the establishment of a health centre for the area would be recommended to the health minister for consideration.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tuluwe