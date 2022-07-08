Lady Ophelia Thrills Fans At GMA-UK Launch

Lady Ophelia

THE ‘M’aseda Nnwom’ hitmaker, Ophelia Dedaa, professionally known as Lady Ophelia, last Friday thrilled music fans at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra during the official launch of the 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK).

Organised by Alordia Promotions in partnership with West Cost, the eventwitnessed historic live musical performances by Lady Ophelia, whose performance won the hearts of music fans at the event.

Lady Ophelia, who did what she knows best during her stage performance, thrilled fans with some of her danceable hit songs. Some music lovers and key industry players described her performance as a spectacular one.

Lady Ophelia bagged a nominationin the “New Artiste of The Year”category for her music ‘M’asedaNnwom’ at this year’s event.

She competes with the likes of Mona 4Reall, Black Sherif, Efe Grace, Scott Evans, Jayana, Kimilist, and Malcom Nuna.

While sharing the update on her Instagram handle she wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s feelings. How exciting it is to have your works recognised by such a credible scheme as the GMA-UK.

“I am humbled and thank the organisers and my team at Media Excel Productions for this tremendous recognition. Thank God and to you as well.”

The spirit-filled gospel artiste, who recently released ‘M’asedaNnwom’, told BEATWAVES that her songs always talk about the faithfulness of God, and the reason why everybody should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

Her newly released single, ‘M’asedaNnwom’, which is an inspirational song on her upcoming album, admonishes Christians and non-Christians to praise God always, and be thankful to Him at all times.

BEATWAVES gathered that the demand for the song released a few weeks ago has compelled her to do a video, produced by Skyweb, to promote the song. It is available on YouTube.

The song is also available on online music platforms, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, among others.

BY Prince FiifiYorke