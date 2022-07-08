DJ Candy Man Celebrates 25 Years On Radio

DJ Candy Man

One of Ghana’s celebrated radio presenters, Alex Kwaku Amoah, known on radio as DJ Candy Man, celebrates his 25 years on radio today as well as 33 years as a disc jockey (DJ).

For the past 25 years, the presenter has thrilled listeners with his creative style of play and presentation.

Many stakeholders in the radio industry see him as one of the radio broadcast legends in the country today. He is a man who has done all that could be done in local broadcast for over two decades.

The radio presenter during a chat with BEATWAVES recounted his journey from Radio Lynk 99.5 – Kumasi Polytechnic campus radio, Shalom radio 100.3 – Brekum, Fox FM 97.9 – Kumasi, Hello FM 102.1 – Kumasi, Rainbow Radio 87.5 – Accra through Atinka FM before finally joining the Accra-based Asaase Radio.

Candy Man has trained many radio presenters and DJ’s who are making a lot of impact on the music scene.

Having won the hearts of myriad listeners due to his style of presentation, Candy Man disclosed that he would continue to work hard so that he can maintain his image on the scene.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to his listeners, adding that the listeners have showed him a lot of love, “and they accepted me faster than I expected.”

By George Clifford Owusu