Lakeside Estate, Japan Motors Donate To Police

Managing Director of Japan Motors, Mr. Salem Kalmoni presenting the Motorbikes to COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General in charge of Administration.

Estate development company, Lakeside Estates, and Japan Motors have donated 10 Yamaha motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service at the forecourt of the national police headquarters.

The motorbikes are estimated to cost GH143,000.00.

Managing Director of Japan Motors, Salem Kalmoni said the donation was in fulfillment of their corporate social responsibility of the

the two organizations.

It was also to support the police in its fight against crime in the country.

Mr. Kalmoni reiterated “Lakeside Estates with the support of Japan Motors have built two Police Stations for effective policing in our nation, Ghana, and have since handed them over to the Ghana Police Service.”

He praised the Police for the good work they are doing in terms of crime-fighting and promised to continue their support.

Director-General of Police Administration, COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu who received the items thanked Lakeside Estates and Japan Motors for the kind gesture and promised that the motorbikes will be put to good use.

He added that the donation came at the right time when motorbike patrol is needed to increase the visibility of the police to fight crime.

He called on other organizations to emulate the example of Lakeside Estate and Japan Motors to help the Police fight crime and make Ghana a safer place to live.

Present at the ceremony were; the Chief Executive Officer of Silver Star Towers, Salah Kalmoni, Managing Director of Lakeside Estate, Dr. Prince Joseph M.K. Ayiku, Sales Manageress of Japan Motors, Mabel Offei, and other Senior Police Officers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey