Lakeside University Inducts New President

Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai

The Lakeside University College, formerly Madina Institute of Science and Technology, has inducted a new President into office.

Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai has taken over from Prof. Abdulai Salifu Asaru.

Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai is an educator and distinguished IT professional who was born in Yendi on May 2, 1956 to Alhaji Abdulai Adam, a pioneer vulcanizer in the Tamale Metropolis and Hajia Martha Sandow, a petty trader. He gained admission to the then Government Secondary School, now Tamale Senior High School, on September 18, 1969, and successfully completed the SC/GCE Ordinary Level Programme at Tamasco in 1974, majoring in the Sciences.

He was one of a select group of students chosen in 1974, as pioneers, to start the GCE Advanced Level Programme at Bawku Senior High School. He graduated from Bawku Senior High School in 1976, with a GCE Advanced Level Certificate in Mathematics, Physics, Economics and General Paper.

Subsequently, he gained admission into the University of Cape Coast in 1976 and pursued concurrently a B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics Major and Physics Minor Degree programme and a Diploma programme in Mathematics Education. On completion of his studies in 1980, he was retained as a faculty intern at the Computer Centre of the University.

Dr. Abdulai is an alumnus of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

He started his teaching career in 1981 at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria, as a lecturer in Mathematics and Computing and, on return from Norway in 1994, took up an academic position at the University of Ghana as lecturer in Computer Science. Subsequently, he served as an adjunct lecturer, at various times, at the University of Cape Coast, Islamic University College, Ghana, Valley View University, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and Ashesi University.

Dr. Abdulai has over 40 years of academic and professional practice to his credit and played a pioneering role in the development of Internet in Ghana and the ECOWAS sub-region.

Dr. Abdulai has served on the boards of the National Communications Authority (NCA), the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), the Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlements System (GhiPSS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the INSTI-CSIR Management Board.

Dr. Abdulai was also a member of the committee that developed the National ICT for Accelerated Development (ICT4AD) policy and, as Head of IT of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), facilitated the business process re-engineering and automation of Hajj operations in Ghana.

