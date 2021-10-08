Minister Urged To Sustain Small-Scale Mining Regulation

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Vice President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Anonsona Anthony Abisa III, has appealed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to sustain the ongoing efforts towards regularising the small-scale mining sector to help sanitise the system.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Abisa III said the regional house is supporting the government to curb the threat posed by illegal mining and the widespread destruction of the entire environment.

The Miregu Naaba stated this when the minister and his entourage met the Regional House of Chiefs at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on his working tour of the regions in the northern part of the country.

He said, “I want to assure you of the support of the chiefs and the people of Upper East for your government in the successful implementation of the flagship programmes which undoubtedly are tailored towards alleviating poverty.”

Mr. Jinapor, on his part, pledged to ensure that chiefs of the Upper East Region benefit from the proceeds of the many minerals discovered in the region.

He declared, “You have my full backing and support so let us work together to ensure you also benefit from these mining activities happening in your own jurisdiction.”

The minister said “we are engaging all of you as stakeholders so that mining is done in a responsible way and within the confines of the law.”

The minister called for more support and collaboration of chiefs for himself and also for the regional minister to protect all natural resources of the country, saying “there must be a strong collaboration between the Ministry, Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Security Council to make the Upper East a model mining hub.”

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolga