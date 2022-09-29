Lakeside Village, Metro TV, Net Village Host Walk For Life

Net 36 Vista’s Real Estate Brands Lakeside Village and Net Village have partnered Accra-based Metro TV for the maiden edition of ‘Walk for Life’ dated for October 1st, 2022

The exercise, according to the organizers is a monthly health walk aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among corporate Ghana.

The walk is scheduled for 1st October, 2022 , 5:30am from the Ayi Mensah Toll booth to Peduase.

This maiden edition will be lead by Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as “Lil Win” and the aerobics will be lead by Chris Darko a.k.a Chris challenge

There will also be a health talk session to promote healthy living.

“This event is free for all, we want to promote healthy lifestyle among the working class, you will bear witness to the fact that, it has always been from home to the office and back, it’s not healthy, hence this initiative.

” I am inviting all from the corporate world to come in their numbers for this exercise, let’s come and burn some calories to increase productivity at our various work places,” Dr Bernard Yartey, CEO of Net 36 Vista, the architect of the event said.