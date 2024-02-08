Lamisi Eulogises Cynthia Boadiwaa Awua For Supporting Her Career

Regina Lamisi Awiniman Anabilla Akuka, the female Ghanaian music act popularly known in Ghana showbiz circles as Lamisi, has eulogized her team’s contribution towards her success story in the music industry.

Lamisi who has been in the music industry for some time now was recently awarded by the Representative Council of Ghanaian Organizations in the Netherlands.

The aim of the award was in recognition of the artiste’s continuous promotion and projection of Ghanaian music and culture to global audience.

Lamisi expressed her profound gratitude to her manager, Cynthia Boadiwaa Awua who she said has been very supportive in every aspect of her career.

According to her, his career wouldn’t have been easy without the support of her management team whose loyalty gives her the level of confidence and most importantly the peace of mind which has brought her this far in the industry.

The musician was part of several distinguished individuals and other professionals in the diaspora who were awarded by the Representative Council of Ghanaian Organisations in the Netherland (REGOGIN) and the Ghana Embassy in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Amsterdam in March last year.

The individuals were awarded for flying high the flag of Ghana and contributing their quota to the country’s development in various ways.

Presenting a plaque to Lamisi, His Excellency Francis Danti Kotia, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands commended her for her great success over the years in representing her people and staying true to her culture, which is evident in her music, costuming, and performances.