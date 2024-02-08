President Akufo-Addo To Present Last SONA On Feb 27

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to present his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during a parliamentary session.

The SONA, a constitutional requirement under Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, marks the beginning of every session of Parliament and provides an opportunity for the President to address the nation on various aspects of the country’s governance and development.

During the address, President Akufo-Addo is expected to touch on key issues such as security, governance, the fight against corruption, education, health, and infrastructure, among others. It is anticipated that he will present an update on the current state of these sectors and outline his government’s plans for the future.

In his welcome address at the first meeting of the fourth session of the 8th Parliament, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the progress made in the country’s economy.

He highlighted the positive impact of recent economic reforms, citing the increased optimism and robustness observed during the Christmas holiday season.

The President noted that such developments had put to rest any doubts about the turning point in Ghana’s economy, as confirmed by international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

President Akufo-Addo further disclosed that the World Bank has committed over $300 million to support macroeconomic stability and resilient economic growth in Ghana. Additionally, he mentioned that the IMF released the second tranche of the country’s bailout funds based on the positive assessment of the economy.

As President Akufo-Addo prepares to deliver his final SONA, Ghanaians await with anticipation to hear his plans for the nation’s future and to assess the progress made during his tenure. The address will provide an opportunity for the President to reflect on his achievements and outline the path forward for Ghana’s continued development.

